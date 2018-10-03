Clear

Clay County school receives national honors

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 6:34 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A local is getting some national attention. The U.S. Department of Education announced it's 2017 Blue Ribbon School recipients this week. Seven Hoosier schools made the cut. One school is right here in the Wabash Valley. 

Staunton Elementary School in Clay County made the list for this year's National Blue Ribbon schools, according to an announcement Monday by the U.S. Department of Education.

Lisa Miller teaches third grade/ She put her own kids through schooling at Staunton. And, for nearly 19 years she's been touching the lives of each student that walks through her doors.

"It's been a second home for me," Miller said.

Miller as well as other faculty and staff must be doing something right. That's because education leaders recognized the school for student's incredible achievements.

"I cried," Miller said. "The superintendent told us it's like the Super Bowl of education."

Over time, more than 8,000 schools across the nation have received Blue Ribbon Awards. Staunton is the only school in the district to get the honor this year.

"To just grasp that, we were so proud," Miller said. "And, we just felt so accomplished."

Brayden Goff is a fifth-grader. He says he loves all of his teachers. "They {teachers} will take five or ten minutes working with you on the fundamentals," Goff said. "They make sure you get it right."

Jenna Farris is a third-grader. She says she thinks her teachers have been great. "They are nice and they all help you," Farris said. "Even if you get stumped up on something, they will help you get through it."

It's a team effort all for the kids. 

"It takes everybody," Miller added. "from the custodians to all the way up."

Staunton will be formally recognized during a ceremony in November in Washington, D.C.

