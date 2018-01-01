wx_icon Terre Haute 15°

wx_icon Robinson 14°

wx_icon Zionsville 15°

wx_icon Rockville 15°

wx_icon Casey 16°

wx_icon Brazil 15°

wx_icon Marshall 15°

Clear

Clay County group receives donation

The Clay County Cooperative Benevolence Ministry received a check for $8,500 on Wednesday.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 3:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 3:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A big donation will help people struggling financially in Clay County.

Scroll for more content...

The Clay County Cooperative Benevolence Ministry received a check for $8,500 on Wednesday.

The money was donated by 100 Women Who Care of Clay County.

It'll be used to help people with things like utility bills, gas, and food.

There are also plans to upgrade the computer system.

The organization chair says there are a lot of community groups doing good things in the community.

"Clay County is small, we do try to look after our own. So, we feel very thankful we received this quarterly gift," Michael Hagemeyer said.

The ministry is made up of churches and other organizations wanting to help others.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It