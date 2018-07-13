Clay County group receives $40,000 grant

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local program will now be able to serve more families.

Cradles of Clay County is expanding its early learning program.

On Thursday, the group received $40,000 from Early Learning Indiana.

Cradles will build a new classroom with the money.

It will allow the group to teach 10 additional kids each year.

The grant will also help Cradles achieve 'level 3' on Indiana's Paths to Quality rating system.

That means the group has planned a curriculum that guides child development and school readiness.