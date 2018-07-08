Clay County boil order lifted

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A boil order has been lifted for several people in Clay County.

We told you about the boil order last week.

It was due to a water main break near Walnut and Pinckley Streets in Brazil.

We're told the issue came from a "12" inch water main.

Officials say the boil order is no longer in effect for people in Brazil, Carbon, Center-Point, Harmony and Knightsville.