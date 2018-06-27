Clay County Youth Food Program needs volunteers

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Clay County Youth Food Program needs your help!

They are calling for a few extra helping hands for the weekend of Friday June 29th and Saturday June 30th.

They say they need people to help unload and load pasta and load cereal behind the Clay County Chamber of Commerce Office starting at 5:30 pm on Friday, 6/29/18.

And they need someone with a trailer or about 4 people with pick up trucks to transport cereal and peanut butter from the Chamber to First Christian Church starting at 5:30 on Friday, 6/29/18. They will unload food at the First Christian Church and then pack the food for delivery on Saturday.

If you can help deliver, they need that too. The delivery route needs covered Saturday. Pick up starts at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Brazil.

Ten adults are needed to supervise Food Stations Saturday at First Christian Church. You would need to arrive by 10:15 a.m.

But there are more oppurtunites to help with daily business. For more times and dates and to sign up to volunteer, visit their website.