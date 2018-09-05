Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program throws out a challenge for you

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program has a challenge for you.
Organizers want you to get involved to help feed kids during breaks from school.
They need 350 jars of peanut butter for fall break and then 4,600 packs of Pop Tarts to get to Christmas break.
Volunteers and donations can help the group year around.
To learn how you can help, click here.
The group can be reache through email at clayyouthfoodprogram@gmail.com.
