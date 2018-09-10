Clear

Clay County VFW Post receives land donation

Clay Community Schools donated some land to Post 1127 in Brazil.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 7:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local VFW Post has a little more land to work with.

The land is to the north of the VFW Post, which is on Depot Street.

News 10 spoke with the post commander.

He told us the group is still working out the specific plans on what to do with the land, adding members greatly appreciate the donation.

