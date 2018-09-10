Clay County VFW Post receives land donation

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local VFW Post has a little more land to work with.

Clay Community Schools donated some land to Post 1127 in Brazil.

The land is to the north of the VFW Post, which is on Depot Street.

News 10 spoke with the post commander.

He told us the group is still working out the specific plans on what to do with the land, adding members greatly appreciate the donation.