Clay County Summer Food Program releases summer numbers

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group that works hard to make sure kids have meals year-around has released numbers for their Summer Food Program.

The Clay County Youth Food Program said it fed 798 kids daily by the end of summer break.

The program relies on volunteers and community support.

The Clay County YMCA helps organize the initiative.

Volunteers load up and then deliver food donations to kids in need.

Organizers say they wish work like this wasn't necessary, but they feel blessed to be able to help.

Volunteers drove almost 11,000 miles this summer to deliver meals.

They said, to put that into perspective they could have driven to Anchorage, Alaska and back...three times.

The group's work will continue during the school year.

