Clay County Fair in full swing

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - When one fair ends...another begins.

The Vigo County Fair may be over, but now the Clay County Fair is in full swing.

The Clay County 4H Fair got underway over the weekend.

When we stopped by on Monday, we found the Pedal Tractor Pull.

This fair lasts until July 20th and then after that, the Indiana State Fair starts on August 3rd.