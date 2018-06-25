Clear

Clay Co Sheriff needs your help in robbery case

If you know anything about the case you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 812-446-2535.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 1:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

CLAY COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in a robbery case.
It happened at the Speedway gas station off of I-70.

Scroll for more content...

The Clay Co Sheriff says the suspects are still on the loose and they are considered armed and dangerous.
The search started Friday morning after a man entered the Speedway with a gun, an employee tells the Clay County Sheriff's Office that he followed the employee to the cash register. That’s when the employee says they hit the panic button and the suspect ran away.

Surveillance video shows 3 men in their late teens to early 20s. Police say they're tall with slender builds.

No one was hurt during the incident.

If you know anything about the case you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 812-446-2535.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Showers return, along with the heat.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It