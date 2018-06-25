Clay Co Sheriff needs your help in robbery case

CLAY COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in a robbery case.

It happened at the Speedway gas station off of I-70.

The Clay Co Sheriff says the suspects are still on the loose and they are considered armed and dangerous.

The search started Friday morning after a man entered the Speedway with a gun, an employee tells the Clay County Sheriff's Office that he followed the employee to the cash register. That’s when the employee says they hit the panic button and the suspect ran away.

Surveillance video shows 3 men in their late teens to early 20s. Police say they're tall with slender builds.

No one was hurt during the incident.

If you know anything about the case you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 812-446-2535.