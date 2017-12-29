Clark County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who left the scene of an accident

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a suspect who took off after crashing his car.

A Marshall Police Officer was attempting a traffic stop when the male suspect took off.

That is when police say he crashed his car on Clarksville Road just north of the Interstate 70 overpass just before Morgan’s Subdivision.

The male suspect then took off on foot.

Police set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect for several hours, but at this time they have not located the suspect.

Officials report they have contacted or attempted to contact those residents in the area. In the meantime, they caution residents in the area to keep your house and vehicle doors locked until the suspect is located.

If you have any information in connection to this case, contact police at (217) 826-3279.