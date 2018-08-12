Clark County Fair underway in Illinois

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Fair season is still going strong in the Wabash Valley!
The Clark County Fair is underway in Marshall, Illinois.
News 10 headed there on Sunday to check out the fun in store this year.
The Western Horse Show was one of the main attractions on Sunday.
It's not just for 4H members either, riders from all over the state could participate.
Organizers told us they had a lot of first timers this year. If it weren't for the participants, they said there would be no show.
"Couldn't do it if we didn't have the people that enjoy riding," said Karen Hutchens, Superintendent for Western Horse Show, "They drive for hours to ride for a few minutes to put it on."
The fair has events happening all week long, for a look at the festivities click here.
