Clark Co. Sheriff's Office giving out free gun locks

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A local sheriff's office is making gun safety a top priority. They're doing it by giving something away

We're talking about gun locks. Clark County Illinois deputies say it's all part of a program called Project Safe Child.

They're taking gun locks they have around the office and giving them to the community.

All you have to do is show up and say you want one. They'll be handing them out until they run out.

"Constantly, we're seeing where a two-year-old has shot himself or a four-year-old has found a gun and shot them-self. If us giving out free gun locks can prevent that from even one child, it's worth every minute of our time," Deputy Bill Brown said.

Clark County will give out the locks for free until they're gone. The office is located at 207 N. 5th St. in Marshall.