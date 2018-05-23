Clear

Clark Co. Sheriff's Office giving out free gun locks

A local sheriff's office is making gun safety a top priority. They're doing it by giving something away

Posted: May. 22, 2018 9:55 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 10:40 PM
Posted By: Rondrell Moore

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A local sheriff's office is making gun safety a top priority. They're doing it by giving something away

Scroll for more content...


We're talking about gun locks. Clark County Illinois deputies say it's all part of a program called Project Safe Child.

They're taking gun locks they have around the office and giving them to the community.

All you have to do is show up and say you want one. They'll be handing them out until they run out.

"Constantly, we're seeing where a two-year-old has shot himself or a four-year-old has found a gun and shot them-self. If us giving out free gun locks can prevent that from even one child, it's worth every minute of our time," Deputy Bill Brown said.

Clark County will give out the locks for free until they're gone. The office is located at 207 N. 5th St. in Marshall.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Slightly cooler and a little less humid.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It