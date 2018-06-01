Civil War exhibit comes to Vermillion County Library

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Civil War is coming to life at an exhibit in a Vermillion County library.
The Clinton Public Library is set to hold the Faces of the Civil War Exhibit.
It will bring stories of those lives who were impacted by the war.
It will focus on regular people throughout Indiana.
The exhibit runs through July 11th.
