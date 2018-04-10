City to spend $70,000 for a study on old Coke and Carbon site

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than $70,000 will go to a study of the site of a former business.

Scroll for more content...

We're talking about the old Coke and Carbon site in Terre Haute.

The front part of the property along 13th and Hulman Streets was cleaned for a possible development.

Now - the Board of Public Works and Safety approved a request to spend $72,000 on a study.

The study will involve a company taking dozens of soil samples.

The samples will be from the part of the property that hasn't been cleaned yet.

The city hopes to have the results back from the testing in fall.