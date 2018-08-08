City planning big Poplar Street project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While several roads in Terre Haute are closed due to construction, the city is also looking into projects for the next year.
The city wants to repave Poplar Street between 25th and Brown Avenue.
City Engineer Chuck Ennis said the city wants to put a continuous center lane through this part of Poplar.
On Monday, the Board of Works will consider a contract to hire a firm to design the project.
It could go to a bid later this year.
