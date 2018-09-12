Clear
City of Terre Haute working on plan to reopen YMCA pool

Mayor Duke Bennett told us they are crunching some numbers to help develop a plan.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's mayor says he is working on a plan to reopen the YMCA pool.

We told you back in August that the pool was closing.

The CEO told us money was the number one reason.

Now, the city and the YMCA are working on a partnership to keep it open.

He says the pool is an important asset to the community.

"We know it is definitely a community desire to do something with it. But we need to make sure we do it right...and make sure we can sustain this in the long run," Bennett said.

He said they are making progress, but a decision hasn't been made.

