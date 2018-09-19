City of Terre Haute plans to spend more money in 2019...but will also have more revenue coming in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute leaders met on Wednesday to discuss the future of the city.

The Terre Haute City Council held a special call meeting.

During the meeting, city leaders discussed the 2019 budget.

News 10 caught up with Mayor Duke Bennett.

He said the city will spend more money in 2019...but there will also be more coming in.

"Each year now, we will be able to do a little bit more as we move forward. (20)19 will be the year we're really trying to put a little bit of money back so we don't have to do so much borrowing. But we're going to spend a little bit more. Then in (20) 20 we'll hit where we need to be," Bennett said.

Leaders still have to approve the budget next month.