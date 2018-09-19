TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute leaders met on Wednesday to discuss the future of the city.
The Terre Haute City Council held a special call meeting.
During the meeting, city leaders discussed the 2019 budget.
News 10 caught up with Mayor Duke Bennett.
He said the city will spend more money in 2019...but there will also be more coming in.
"Each year now, we will be able to do a little bit more as we move forward. (20)19 will be the year we're really trying to put a little bit of money back so we don't have to do so much borrowing. But we're going to spend a little bit more. Then in (20) 20 we'll hit where we need to be," Bennett said.
Leaders still have to approve the budget next month.
Related Content
- City of Terre Haute plans to spend more money in 2019...but will also have more revenue coming in
- College swim meet in town, brings revenue to Terre Haute
- Former City Engineer announces he will run for Mayor of Terre Haute in 2019
- Major repaving project coming to Terre Haute
- Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving
- Launch Terre Haute utilizing grant money to create podcast studio
- Plans to build pedestrian walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute move forward
- Pre-leasing for Riverfront Lofts in Terre Haute coming soon!
- World's most recognized bottle comes to life in Terre Haute
- Gov. Holcomb coming to Terre Haute to visit Stark Industries