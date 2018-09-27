City of Sullivan wraps up downtown sidewalk project for 2018

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- One of the oldest businesses in downtown Sullivan is Milburn Pharmacy. Before this year's street renovations the business was sometimes difficult to reach.

"We just have a lot of people who are on walkers and we have people who drive from the high rises on their scooters,” said owner Ed Walker. “So making sure we have a ramp is very important to us."

A grant by the Indiana Department of Transportation allowed the city to finish most of the sidewalk project. Crews renovated the east and south side of the square.

Mayor Clint Lamb says they continue to work toward the city's master plans for downtown revitalization. It’s a plan that has been in the works since 2013.

"This has got to be a commitment of the folks of this community for long-term growth here in our community and you're seeing that," said Mayor Lamb.

The plan will take many years to tackle but another step will happen next year when the city repaves many of downtown roads.

Mayor Lamb says to expect other big changes as well when it comes to breaking new life into downtown.

"I think you're going to see some private investment in the downtown area. You're going to see some changes in business expansion. So yeah, things are great right now but I assure you the best is yet to come," said Lamb.

It’s news like this that Milburn Pharmacy is happy to hear. Showing that these new bricks are just the foundation of the future that is to come.

"We're just excited that their doing upgrades and making sure there is accessibility to the local businesses," said Walker.

Now there is one last step that needs to be taken for the completed sidewalks. That is planting new trees on the streets, but these won’t be planted until early spring next year.