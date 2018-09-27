Clear

City of Sullivan wraps up downtown sidewalk project for 2018

A grant by the Indiana Department of Transportation allowed Sullivan to finish most of the sidewalk project. Crews renovated the east and south side of the square.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 6:35 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- One of the oldest businesses in downtown Sullivan is Milburn Pharmacy. Before this year's street renovations the business was sometimes difficult to reach.

"We just have a lot of people who are on walkers and we have people who drive from the high rises on their scooters,” said owner Ed Walker. “So making sure we have a ramp is very important to us."

A grant by the Indiana Department of Transportation allowed the city to finish most of the sidewalk project. Crews renovated the east and south side of the square.

Mayor Clint Lamb says they continue to work toward the city's master plans for downtown revitalization. It’s a plan that has been in the works since 2013.

"This has got to be a commitment of the folks of this community for long-term growth here in our community and you're seeing that," said Mayor Lamb.

The plan will take many years to tackle but another step will happen next year when the city repaves many of downtown roads.

Mayor Lamb says to expect other big changes as well when it comes to breaking new life into downtown.

"I think you're going to see some private investment in the downtown area. You're going to see some changes in business expansion. So yeah, things are great right now but I assure you the best is yet to come," said Lamb.

It’s news like this that Milburn Pharmacy is happy to hear. Showing that these new bricks are just the foundation of the future that is to come.

"We're just excited that their doing upgrades and making sure there is accessibility to the local businesses," said Walker.

Now there is one last step that needs to be taken for the completed sidewalks. That is planting new trees on the streets, but these won’t be planted until early spring next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Overnight Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Web exclusive weather update

Image

Teens mistakenly steal oregano from Colorado pot store

Image

99-year-old beautician still doing hair, to retire at 100

Image

Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday

Image

‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game

Image

Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

Image

Very pleasant air has arrived.

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game