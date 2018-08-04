City of Marshall's downtown area receives improvements

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Marshall, Illinois officials are working hard to improve the downtown area.
Many buildings are getting a new face, the city is painting its trash cans, benches, signs, and several other things.
People in the community say they want to bring a historical look to the town.
They credit grant and donations for helping to make it possible.
