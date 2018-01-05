wx_icon Terre Haute 11°

City of Brazil and Clay County Humane Society still can't come to a deal

Talks for a new contract between the City of Brazil and the Clay County Humane Society resumed on Thursday.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 10:29 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018 10:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Talks for a new contract between the City of Brazil and the Clay County Humane Society resumed on Thursday.

They did not reach a deal.

Both sides told News 10 a new contract is possible.

The shelter's contract with the city to take in stray animals ended at the end of last year.

That contract was for $20,000.

The shelter's director said they would sign for the same amount of money.

One point of contention is language in the old contract that defines what an animal emergency is.

Both sides agree that they are far apart on that issue.

The shelter's director says she plans to meet with city council members in the next few days.

