Clear

City looks for answers after zombie alert sent to residents

Officials say they still don’t know who sent a “zombie alert” to residents of a Florida city following a power outage.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 11:11 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say they still don’t know who sent a “zombie alert” to residents of a Florida city following a power outage.

Scroll for more content...

Lake Worth spokesman Ben Kerr says an independent investigation is underway to determine who was behind the message sent to some 7,880 customers during a 27-minute power outage Sunday.

During the city’s own investigation, Kerr says officials determined that no current or former employees edited the pre-prepared message to include the warning of a zombie invasion. He tells the Palm Beach Post that “no one was fired for it.”

Kerr said a hacking issue came up during Hurricane Irma last September. But that issue was dealt with quickly. He added that officials thought they got to all the messages, “but it turns out there was one hiding in the system.”

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
A clear sky and a pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It