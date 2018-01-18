City leaders believe Terre Haute is better equipped to handle Sony DADC layoffs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We continue working to bring you the latest information on layoffs at Sony DADC in Terre Haute.

On Wednesday, we learned that DADC plans to let go of half of their workforce. Sources tell News 10 some employees have already been let go at Sony DADC in Terre Haute.

According to a document called a Warn Notice, terminations could continue through August. This all comes following an outsourcing agreement.

That's according to Sony spokesperson Lisa Gephardt.

She says manufacturing of CDs and DVDs will move to "Technicolor Home Entertainment" based out of California. Gephardt says more competition from streaming services also played a part in this decision.

So, the next question to ask is what does the Mayor's Office have to say about this news? The first thing Mayor Bennett said was he feels for the 375 who were laid off.

That said, the Mayor offered those who lost their jobs a glimmer of hope. Mayor Bennett spoke Thursday morning at a Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

He compared these layoffs to the ones the area faced last decade when Pfizer left Vigo County.

Mayor Bennett believes we as a community are better equipped to absorb these kinds of job losses.

"At least we know there's a lot of job announcements that have been made recently right in the City of Terre Haute and in the county both,” Bennett explained. “We also know that there are numerous employers here that can't find workforce. They can't find enough people to fill jobs."

Mayor Bennett isn't the only city leader who feels this way.

Terre Haute Chamber President David Haynes spoke about why he agrees with the Mayor's assessment.

We'll bring you more from the Mayor and the Chamber of Commerce, tonight on News 10.