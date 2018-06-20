Clear
City hopes to better serve LGBTQ community with police chief's help

Recently, city officials found out Terre Haute ranked low for accessibility for the LGBTQ community. The city immediately started looking for ways to improve that.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 5:05 PM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 5:35 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's Police Chief just took on a new title. Police Chief John Plasse is now the LBGTQ Liaison for the city.

Recently, city officials found out Terre Haute ranked low for accessibility for the LGBTQ community. The city immediately started looking for ways to improve that. The liaison position is the first step.

Chief Plasse says he hopes taking on this role will help the city become more receptive to the issues facing LGBTQ residents.

Chief Plasse says, "Even though I’m a Chief, I can still be hopefully people feel they can talk to me and not be intimidated by that. Because some people you know may be because of the rank. But you know I’m just a person like anybody else. And, we want to make sure any issues that we have in our community we address them, and work to make them better."

Chief Plasse says there are two ways to contact him: by phone, or by e-mail.
