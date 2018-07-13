City council votes to pull tax abatements for Sony DADC

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A decision was made on the future of Sony DADC tax abatements at a special hearing during Thursday night's Terre Haute City Council meeting.

The city council called the meeting to get more information after DADC failed to file a form regarding the tax abatements they company receives.

Nobody from the company made an appearance at the meeting.

Earlier this week, we told you about a letter from Sony DADC sent to the city clerk's office.

It said Sony DADC acknowledges the company is not in compliance or entitled to future tax breaks through abatements.

"It wasn't necessary they come in and defend their abatement...because they recognize they did not have the employees to continue on with that abatement," City council president Curtis Debaun said.

The council voted to deny abatements at the hearing.

Now, the city legal department will draft a resolution rescinding the tax abatements so they do not continue past this year.

The council will vote on that in August.

"Everyone's aware of the problems they've had recently...considering the way that things are changing. Media is going digital in a lot of ways, but I do hope that they remain a part of our community as long as possible," Debaun said.

The council also denied an abatement for Lenox Stel.

A company spokesperson did not show up to the hearing.