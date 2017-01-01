City council proposes change to future meetings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city council may make some adjustments for the coming year.

Each month the council currently holds two meetings.

One is a sunshine meeting, which is strictly fact finding.

The other, a regular council meeting, is when the council takes action and votes.

City council proposed having both as regular council meetings. This way voting can take place at both.

It also will allow citizens to speak on items at each meeting.



"I think people just are being more engaged now and they want to be able have the opportunity to be heard. So this allows us again to be more transparent, to be more efficient for the citizens of Terre Haute," said Karrum Nasser, Terre Haute city council president.

The council will discuss proposed changes at it's next meeting on January 4th at 6:00 p.m.