Clear

City council approves Mayor Bennett's request for $2 million loan

Terre Haute's finances have been in the spotlight for several years now, and this year is no exception as the administration continues to dig the city out of a general fund budget deficit.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 5:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's finances have been in the spotlight for several years now, and this year is no exception as the administration continues to dig the city out of a general fund budget deficit.

Scroll for more content...

The city council gave its approval for yet another loan from the Department of Redevelopment.

This time, Mayor Duke Bennett capped the loan at $2 million.

Last year's loan was for $5 million.

The city will borrow the money from two TIF districts.

While the mayor explained his plan to the council, he addressed how he foresees the next year shaking out, in terms of whether the city will need a loan from redevelopment.

"My goal is that next year, it's very possible that we will not need to borrow any money from redevelopment," Bennett said.

The redevelopment commission must also give its approval for the administration to borrow from them.

Redevelopment Director Steve Witt supports the loan saying TIF districts can meet their debt services while maintaining the projects they have.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Heat and humidity with storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It