City could join surrounding area for Sunday carryout sales

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A big decision could happen tonight at the Marshall, Illinois City Council Meeting. As of now, alcohol can be sold on Sundays in Marshall at restaurants, wineries, or by caterers. The change would allow for packaged liquor sales on Sundays.

News 10 went to Marshall Monday to get the community's thoughts on the possible ordinance change. To Lori Martin, there's only one down side to passing Sunday packaged liquor sales in Marshall.

Martin shares, "It would help us greatly. Even though I’d have to hire more help, laugh."

Martin is the owner of the corner tavern and bistro. Right now, she can serve alcohol to restaurant customers in-house on Sundays, but packaged liquor sales are a no-go. If the city council changes the ordinance, she says it'd be a game changer for the community.

Martin says, "Martinsville has a little station that serves Sunday sales, now Paris does, now Terre Haute does. Marshall is the only one in this little area that doesn't, and I think it'd help our area greatly."

But not everyone shares that view. This includes Pastor Tim Duke of the Marshall First Congregational Church.

Duke says, "People's gonna look at this, and they're gonna say, 'Well you know, he's a pastor, what's he supposed to say?' What I'm supposed to say is God's got to be number one in our lives, and he needs to be whatever is in His holy word. Now with that said, the thing of it is, it's not about the alcohol, but it's about the family values. That's what I’m standing on here today.”

Pastor Duke says if the council changes the ordinance, it isn't the end of the world, just a step in the wrong direction. He says in general, he'd like to see the council and city support ways to turn everyone's focus back to family and community relationships.

Duke shares, "I want our kids to see that good example. We have a lot of kids in this town and we need to come together as parents, grandparents, we need to do things with them. Sunday is for worship. Sunday is for family. Sunday is for well, that should be our day of rest."

Tonight's meeting is at 6:30 central time at the City Hall Chambers. If the ordinance change goes into place, packaged liquor sales would be allowed after noon on Sundays. News 10 will continue to follow this story.