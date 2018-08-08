City addresses 1st Street median project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute told News 10 they hope the median project along 1st Street will be completed before the end of the year.
That's according to city engineer Chuck Ennis.
The city plans to take out some of the medians to add turn lanes.
City officials say that will help with traffic flow.
The remaining medians will be landscaped.
Meanwhile, Indiana Railroad wants some adjustments made to some contracts regarding the work to be done at 1st and Hulman.
If the Board of Works approves those on Monday, that project could go out for bids before the end of the year.
