City: Remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the president’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the president’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Monday’s vote isn’t likely to get the intended result. The tourist attraction is in neighboring Los Angeles and it’s run by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because each is considered part of the walk’s “historic fabric.”

The council vote came after a man used a pickax to destroy the star last month and was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star, which has been repaired, recognized Trump for his work on the reality show “The Apprentice.”

West Hollywood is a decidedly anti-Trump city. Last spring Mayor John Duran declared it “Stormy Daniels Day” and gave a key to the city to the porn actress who is suing Trump over a confidentiality agreement for an affair she claims they had.

