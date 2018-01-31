City Councilman addresses state request for city budget cut

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute City Councilman has responded to a state request that the city cut its general fund by $2.2 million.

Last year, the mayor's office was told to cut 8-9 million dollars.

Mayor Duke Bennett believes that $2.2 million could be reduced.

The city's financial numbers improved at the end of last year.

We spoke with councilman Earl Elliott to see if he agrees with the mayor's assessment.

"It's just not quite as difficult, not quite as large of budget cuts, and it should be for us to address and move us along a line of eliminating that general fund cash deficit," Elliott said.

Elliott says he's also interested in seeing the city's final numbers from 2017.

Those should come out around the end of February.