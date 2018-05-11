TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization is working to make officers in our community feel appreciated.

The Bridge Church in Terre Haute is selling "Hi 5-0" stickers.

Organizers want you to buy one and place it on your vehicle's front windshield.

The group wants those in the community to reconnect with law enforcement.

All proceeds will go to buying 25 bulletproof vests for the Terre Haute Police Department.

You can buy a sticker for $5 at The Bridge Church at 1901 8th Avenue.