Church plans mission trip to Dominican Republic

Bethel church plans to send a group to the Dominican Republic this November

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 5:50 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

FREELANDVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Bethel church in Freelandville is sending a group to help those in need. The church has been hosting mission trips to the Dominican Republic. Groups began mission trips in 2014.

The church partners with Foundation for Peace.

Mission trips began as medical missions. These were known as Nurses on a Mission.

The church now sends a group called Carpenters on a Mission. Carpenters on a Mission helps to rebuild and repair facilities in the community. The group is heading on another trip this November.

Jane Tiek with Bethel church says, "We feel called to go. So it's extremely important. And to have the backing of our church and the community and to have people willing to go. It's just amazing. And it truly has blessed us."

Group members are volunteers. Each volunteer pays for their own trip. The church is holding a cornhole tournament fundraiser Sunday, September 30th. All proceeds go to Carpenters on a Mission

