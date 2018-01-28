wx_icon Terre Haute 30°

wx_icon Robinson 29°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 30°

wx_icon Casey 29°

wx_icon Brazil 30°

wx_icon Marshall 30°

Clear

Church hosts Wild Game Dinner in Terre Haute

This was the 12th year for the event.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2018 9:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2018 11:37 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The love for the outdoors brought many together in Terre Haute on Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

It was for the Wild Game Dinner at Union Christian Church.

Randy Anderson, a professional predator caller, was the dinner's guest speaker. That's where he shared his techniques including coyote calling.

Organizers say the dinner was an opportunity to celebrate faith and popular hobbies.

"Invite men and women in that have the common theme of enjoying hunting and fishing," said Lead Pastor Todd Payton, "and also so we can share the love of Jesus with them."

This was the 12th year for the event. More than 280 people attended this year.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It