Church hosts Wild Game Dinner in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The love for the outdoors brought many together in Terre Haute on Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

It was for the Wild Game Dinner at Union Christian Church.

Randy Anderson, a professional predator caller, was the dinner's guest speaker. That's where he shared his techniques including coyote calling.

Organizers say the dinner was an opportunity to celebrate faith and popular hobbies.

"Invite men and women in that have the common theme of enjoying hunting and fishing," said Lead Pastor Todd Payton, "and also so we can share the love of Jesus with them."

This was the 12th year for the event. More than 280 people attended this year.