Church holds Fall festival to celebrate the season

Saint Stephens Church celebrated Fall season early this weekend.

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Stephens Church celebrated Fall season early this weekend.

That's with the Fifth Annual Pumpkin Festival.

Anyone could come and buy fall themed decorations.

Money raised will go back to the church. Members said the money will help continue services they provide to the community. 

