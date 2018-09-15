TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Stephens Church celebrated Fall season early this weekend.
That's with the Fifth Annual Pumpkin Festival.
Anyone could come and buy fall themed decorations.
Money raised will go back to the church. Members said the money will help continue services they provide to the community.
Related Content
- Church holds Fall festival to celebrate the season
- Church gears up to hold their annual festival
- Red Skelton museum holds film festival
- Churches gather to celebrate Good Friday
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
- Sisters of Providence hold Winter Solstice celebration
- New Life holds 4th of July Celebration
- Festival celebrating the Coke bottle set, here are the details
- Terre Haute Community Band holds festival at Fairbanks Park
- Local church helps families prepare for back to school season
Scroll for more content...