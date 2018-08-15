Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Warning View Alerts

Church helped former priest accused of abuse get Disney job

A sweeping grand jury report into child sexual abuse in Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania said church officials gave a former priest a positive reference to work at Disney World, even though they’d fielded at least one allegation about him sexually abusing a boy.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 7:09 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A sweeping grand jury report into child sexual abuse in Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania said church officials gave a former priest a positive reference to work at Disney World, even though they’d fielded at least one allegation about him sexually abusing a boy.

The ex-priest, Edward Ganster, left the priesthood in 1990, moved to the Orlando area and went on to work at Disney World before he died in 2014.

The report said Ganster worked at the theme park for 18 years. Ganster drove the train at the Magic Kingdom, according to an obituary in the Orlando Sentinel, which said Ganster worked there for 15 years.

Disney World did not respond to a request for information.

Ganster, who became a priest in 1971, was working at St. Joseph’s Church in Easton in the late 1970s when a woman complained to a monsignor that Ganster had gotten in bed with her 13-year-old son on an overnight trip and “hurt” him, the report said. The boy also told his mother that “something happened” in the confession booth, it said.

The monsignor told her Ganster would be given counseling and Ganster was promptly reassigned, the report said.

About a decade later, Ganster was on sick leave at a Catholic mental health hospital as he sought to leave the priesthood and get married.

Ganster wrote the Diocese to say he would apply for a job at Disney World and wanted to use the Diocese as a reference, the report said.

Allentown’s bishop, Thomas Welsh, wrote to Orlando’s bishop that Ganster’s problems were “partially sexual” and that he couldn’t reassign him. A monsignor separately assured Ganster that he would get a positive reference.

“I am quite sure that the Diocese will be able to give you a positive reference in regard to the work you did during your years of service here as a priest,” the monsignor wrote, according to the report.

A diocese spokesman, Matt Kerr, said he knows of no reference letter, or if one was written.

“That should not have happened,” Kerr said. “It would not happen today.”

More than a decade after Ganster left the priesthood, a man contacted the Allentown Diocese to report that Ganster had victimized him when he was 14 and an altar boy some two decades earlier, the report said.

Ganster fondled, groped and beat him repeatedly, once dragging him across a living room floor by his underwear and once beating him with a metal cross, the report said.

Years later, in 2015, the mother of another victim contacted the Allentown Diocese to report that Ganster abused her then 12-year-old son in 1977, the report said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers continue
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10's Eric Stidman takes flight with the Blue Angels

Image

The Alzheimer's Walk

Image

The Kindness Mission

Image

LGBTQ Services at ISU

Image

101st Airborne in local parade

Image

Cicada season and you

Image

Kevin is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Eric Stidman gears up to take flight with Blue Angels

Image

Citizens Police Academy applications

Image

National Health Week, adult day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong