TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend is the 22nd Annual St. Ben's Community Festival.
Scroll for more content...
It happens Friday and Saturday in downtown Terre Haute.
There will be live music, game, food, and much more.
Festivities go on from 5:00 p.m. through midnight.
Admission is $3.
The church will also give away more than $24,000 in prize money.
To learn more about the festival, click here.
Related Content
- Church gears up to hold their annual festival
- Brazil gears up for 83rd annual 4th of July Festival
- Louisiana church gears up: drive-thru prayers on Good Friday
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
- Lost Creek Elementary holds annual Christmas program
- Terre Haute Community Band holds festival at Fairbanks Park
- HI-99 gearing up for 28th annual Country Cares for Kids event
- Ivy Tech holds annual Community Health and Wellness Fair
- Honey Creek Garden Club holds annual plant sale
- Firefighters fight cold temperatures and frozen gear in local fires