Church gears up to hold their annual festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend is the 22nd Annual St. Ben's Community Festival.

It happens Friday and Saturday in downtown Terre Haute.

There will be live music, game, food, and much more.

Festivities go on from 5:00 p.m. through midnight.

Admission is $3.

The church will also give away more than $24,000 in prize money.

