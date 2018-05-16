Clear

Church could get control of vacant property

A community garden could soon expand – thanks to cooperation between a Terre Haute church and county officials.

Posted: May. 15, 2018 3:15 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2018 7:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A community garden could soon expand – thanks to cooperation between a Terre Haute church and county officials.

Scroll for more content...

The Vigo County Commissioners assigned Tax Sale Certificates of a property area on Spruce Street to the Spruce Street Church.

The church will now look for all possible owners to see if they have an interest in keeping the property.

If not, the court could award the property outright to the church.

Church officials said they plan to use the property to expand its community garden.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It