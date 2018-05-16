Church could get control of vacant property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A community garden could soon expand – thanks to cooperation between a Terre Haute church and county officials.

The Vigo County Commissioners assigned Tax Sale Certificates of a property area on Spruce Street to the Spruce Street Church.

The church will now look for all possible owners to see if they have an interest in keeping the property.

If not, the court could award the property outright to the church.

Church officials said they plan to use the property to expand its community garden.