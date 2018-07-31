Christmas in July wraps up with a chili cookoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The rainy weather on Tuesday made it the perfect day for a steamy bowl of chili.

CASA's Christmas in July wrapped up with a chili cookoff.

Vigo County officials competed against each other for the Golden Ladle.

They were raising money for kids in need.

The group has been working all month to gather toys for over 900 kids, all so they can have a great Christmas.

The was Vigo County, Deputy Dan Willis.

CASA raised $380 during the cookoff.