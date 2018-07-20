Christmas in July continues for Vigo County CASA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas in July has been in full swing all month.

Scroll for more content...

CASA Now was scheduled for Thursday but was canceled.

So instead, they held a blood drive.

It's a chance for them to give back to the community.

There will be more events scheduled for next week.

Spirit Day will be held at Chick-Fil-A on the 24th.

On the 27th there will be a 'Donuts on the Go' event.

There's a Chili Cook-Off scheduled to wrap up on the 31st.