Christmas in July continues for Vigo County CASA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas in July has been in full swing all month.
CASA Now was scheduled for Thursday but was canceled.
So instead, they held a blood drive.
It's a chance for them to give back to the community.
There will be more events scheduled for next week.
Spirit Day will be held at Chick-Fil-A on the 24th.
On the 27th there will be a 'Donuts on the Go' event.
There's a Chili Cook-Off scheduled to wrap up on the 31st.
