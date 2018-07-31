CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas came a little early in Clay County on Sunday.
The Brazil Eagles Lodge hosted its annual Ride With Santa.
People dressed up as the man in red or his elves and rode their motorcycles throughout the county.
Money raised will go to the Brazil Police Department's "Shop With A Cop" program.
The program brings Christmas to families who may not be able to afford it.
Exact totals have not been released yet, but organizers told News 10 they already raised more money this year than in years past.
Related Content
- Christmas arrives early in Clay County
- Clay County group receives donation
- Clay County boil order lifted
- Christmas shopping starts early at Hungarian Lodge
- Clay Youth Food Program
- Fire destroys Clay County house, investigation underway
- Boil order for Clay County residents lifted
- Clay County 4-H hosts fundraiser dinner
- Clay County holds flag raising ceremony
- Clay County Youth Food Program needs volunteers
Scroll for more content...