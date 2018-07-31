Christmas arrives early in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas came a little early in Clay County on Sunday.

The Brazil Eagles Lodge hosted its annual Ride With Santa.

People dressed up as the man in red or his elves and rode their motorcycles throughout the county.

Money raised will go to the Brazil Police Department's "Shop With A Cop" program.

The program brings Christmas to families who may not be able to afford it.

Exact totals have not been released yet, but organizers told News 10 they already raised more money this year than in years past.