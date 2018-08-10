Chip and seal project will impact roads in three Wabash Valley counties

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting on Tuesday of next week, you may need to find some additional alternate routes.

The Indiana Department of Transportation in Terre Haute will start working on a chip and seal project.

It will impact areas in Vigo, Clay, and Owen Counties.

Crews will focus on State Road 246, State Road 59, and State Road 46.

They will work from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day, depending on weather conditions.

Work is expected to last through August 30th.

Research shows each dollar spent on a chip and seal project saves almost $14 in the future.