WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Starting on Tuesday, you may need to find a new way to get around the Wabash Valley.
A chip and seal project in Vigo, Clay, and Owen Counties is underway.
INDOT is focusing on State Road 246, State Road 59, and State Road 46.
There will be loose gravel in these areas.
Officials hope to have the project wrapped up by the end of the month.
Related Content
- Chip and seal project underway in three Wabash Valley counties
- Chip and seal project will impact roads in three Wabash Valley counties
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Vincennes Main street project underway
- Wabash Valley school receives national honors
- Rain provides small relief to Wabash Valley
- Veterans Day in the Wabash Valley
- Three Wabash Valley schools receive 4-Star status
Scroll for more content...