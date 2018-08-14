Chip and seal project underway in three Wabash Valley counties

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Starting on Tuesday, you may need to find a new way to get around the Wabash Valley.

A chip and seal project in Vigo, Clay, and Owen Counties is underway.

INDOT is focusing on State Road 246, State Road 59, and State Road 46.

There will be loose gravel in these areas.

Officials hope to have the project wrapped up by the end of the month.