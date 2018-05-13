Clear

Chili's reveals possible data breach

In a statement, Chili's said they believe malware was used to gather payment card information.

Posted: May. 13, 2018 12:30 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2018 12:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

(CNN)- Chili's restaurant chain is the latest company to suffer a data breach.

The bar and grill released a statement on Saturday informing customers of a "data incident".

The company believes it is limited to between March and April 2018 and only for in-restaurant purchases.

Chili's did not go into detail about which of the corporate-owned restaurants were affected. Nor how many people may have been impacted.

And that they are working with third-party forensic experts and law enforcement.

