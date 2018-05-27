Children's Museum hosting variety of activities for summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It may be the weekend, but kids in Terre Haute are still learning!
News 10 stopped by the Terre Haute Children's Museum. That's where we found kids in the middle of a bubble experiment on Saturday.
While the kids had a great time -- organizers say the project was a great way to encourage interest in science.
"This makes that come to life for them," said Renee Henry, Director of Education, "So they don't think it's just scientists in a lab or physicists studying the stars. This is something they can do right here at home with materials that are pretty readily available."
The Terre Haute Children's Museum offers plenty of activities for kids as they head into summer vacation.
For more on the events the museum offers, take a look at the Calendar of Events!
