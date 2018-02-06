TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana lawmakers are calling it the most important discussion in the statehouse. We're talking about improving the Department of Child Services.

You may remember Indiana’s former director of DCS, Mary Beth Bonaventura, resigned in December. Following that, were allegations against the Governor Eric Holcomb and his administration.

In the letter, Bonaventura wrote DCS is underfunded. She believes child abuse cases are not being reported as they should be.

Bonaventura says if there are not significant changes in the department, children will die. That sent a bold message to lawmakers like Representative Clyde Kersey.

“Indiana has twice the number of reported child abuse cases than Illinois does, and Illinois is a much bigger state” said Kersey. “So we have a real problem of those children who are being abused.”

Lawmakers are taking the allegations in Bonaventura’s letter seriously. They're creating bills aimed at improving the department and in turn, improving Hoosier families.

Senate Bill 13 requires DCS to notify the school if a child is removed from their home. This is currently not a law.

Senate Bill 428 requires DCS to alert the court if a child’s parent violates a court order.

Senate Bill 381 ensures DCS intervenes in cases where a child is living in the same house as an adult who committed crime.

Governor Eric Holcomb's office is conducting a private study of DCS right now. The goal is to find areas to improve.

Kersey says those results will be released this April. He hopes Congress does not wait that long to take action.

This legislative session ends March 14.