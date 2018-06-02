Clear

Child welfare agency to launch background check portal

Indiana child welfare officials are launching an online portal making it easier to conduct background checks on those who work with children.

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 11:35 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana child welfare officials are launching an online portal making it easier to conduct background checks on those who work with children.

Scroll for more content...

The Department of Child Services said Thursday that the portal will go live next week.

Officials say it will shorten the time needed to screen people such as teachers or volunteers who request to work with children. They say it will cut what is now a 21-day process down to 10 days.

It includes a criminal background search, a check of sex offender records and a review of previous DCS cases to see if there are any allegations of abuse or neglect.

DCS has been under scrutiny since former Director Mary Beth Bonaventura resigned in last December, warning about service cuts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Rain tonight, then cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It