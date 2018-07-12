Chickens, pigs, goats, dogs, and cats found in what police call filthy conditions in rural Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 83 animals were recently rescued from a home in rural Owen County.

Pigs, goats, chickens, ducks, dogs, and cats were all found living in what police are calling foul and filthy conditions.

The already overloaded Owen County Humane Society took in the nearly seven dozen animals, and now they say they need financial help.

Police say Tonia Torres and Evan VanBibber are responsible for the hoarding.

The duo now faces animal cruelty charges.

If you can financially help the Owen County Humane Society, click here.