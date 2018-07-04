Chicago man accused of leading police on a chase in Vigo County in court

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Chicago man accused of leading police on a chase through Terre Haute in a stolen car made a court appearance.

That man was identified as 31-year-old Tremaine Wilson.

According to court documents, the chase happened Friday afternoon.

That is after police say they attempted to stop the vehicle Wilson was driving in southern Vigo County.

Wilson allegedly continued to pass several vehicles on the shoulder.

The pursuit ended near 3rd and Chestnut Streets after police used stop sticks.

Wilson remains in the Vigo County Jail on a number of charges, including auto theft, refusal to self-identify, and resisting law enforcement.