Check your feet, keep your feet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Taking the time to check out your feet, could help you keep them!

Today is the last day of Foot Wound Awareness Month. So, area wound care specialists are speaking out.

They say most foot wound cases they see are in patients with diabetes.

Officials say Vigo County has a high diabetes, and pre-diabetes rate. Because of this, patients in our area need to pay special attention to their feet.

Wound Care Specialist Patrick Titzer says, "They really need to look at their feet every day. I recommend patients with diabetes get a small mirror, put it on the floor near the wall, in the corner somewhere out of the way so they don't trip over it obviously, and look at the soles of their feet before they put their socks on."

Titzer says prevention of wounds and early care can help people from losing their feet and mobility.

To contact the Wound Healing Center, call (812) 238-4499.